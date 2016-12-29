Jury selection begins for Linda's Cafe riot case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jury selection begins for Linda's Cafe riot case

Jury selection kicked-off today for the men involved in the Linda's Cafe riot the night Brian Cruz was discovered unconscious in the back of a car. Attorney David Lujan represents all four defendants - Christian Medina, Enricky Duenas, Jovin Santos, and Liberty Concepcion.

Although the government filed a motion to disqualify Attorney Lujan from representing all four defendants, Judge Michael Bordallo denied the motion.

Jury selection will continue on Friday.

