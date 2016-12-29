15th person accuses clergy of sexual abuse

Just days before the new year and yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana for allegations of child sex abuse. Now residing in Vancouver, Washington, 45-year-old Edward Roberto Chan was like the others. As a child, he served as an altar boy. His parish was San Vicente Ferrer-San Roke church in Barrigada.

And like the others, he was a victim of child sex abuse in the church. His alleged abuser was former priest Raymond Cepeda.

According to court documents, Cepeda was removed as a priest in 2009 or 2010. Prior to his removal, he was a priest at the Dolce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna. According to court documents, Chan was about 15 when he was sexually molested by Cepeda. Chan had attended mass at the Agana Cathedral, which was to be followed by counseling from Cepeda.

Instead of counseling, Chan alleges he was fondled and masturbated in the pastoral center.

He marks the 15th victim to sue the Archdiocese of Agana. He joins Robert Aguon Perez, Norman Aguon, Leo Tudela, Bruce Diaz, Vicente Perez, Vicente San Nicolas, Anthony Vegafria, Walter Denton, Roland Sondia, Roy Quintanilla, Sonny Quinata, Paul Joseph Borja, James Bascon, and Ramon Afaisen De Plata. As the number of victims grows, so does the number of alleged abusers.

Also standing accused of child sex abuse is Archbishop Anthony Apuron, Father Louis Brouillard, Father David Anderson, and Father Antonio Cruz.

Each of the listed plaintiffs is represented by Attorney David Lujan.