Former police officer Paul Santos found guilty of rape

Jurors were in deliberations for just over a day before returning a verdict in the rape trial against former police officer Paul Santos.

The court clerk read the verdict announcing, "We the jury in the above entitled find the defendant guilty of 1st criminal sexual conduct."

Over two years ago, Santos had sex with a woman who was soliciting escort services on Craigslist. Santos didn't pay for the sex that night - instead he showed up to the woman's hotel room dressed in full uniform and used his authority as a police officer to threaten to put her behind bars for prostitution if she didn't cooperate with him. On the stand last week, the victim provided graphic details of how she was violently raped - saying it was more painful than childbirth.

Santos never testified in his defense, but counsel maintained through opening statements and closing arguments that the sex was consensual and it was the woman who was the aggressor.

Although he declined an interview, prosecutor Matthew Heibel provided some details of Santos' fate ahead. He stated, "Your Honor, based on the verdict, which did come back as three counts of guilty for 1st degree sexual conduct, each of which carries up to a life sentence, as well as numerous other felonies of 1st and 2nd degree levels, plus some misdemeanors, the people are requesting a remand at this point pending sentencing."

Santos' attorney, Randy Cunliffe, declined to comment to media after the reading of the verdict. Santos will be placed on house arrest until his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 13.

Heibel thanked the FBI for their cooperation and support in the case. "They launched the initial investigation and since, have been a guiding factor in the success of this case. They have worked side by side with our office and even flew back three agents, two from the US and one from the Middle East to testify against Santos," he wrote in a release. He also praises the victim's courage to return to Guam after the incident in order to testify against her abuser.