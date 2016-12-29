Richard Ragadio will testify against co-defendants

There's no jail time for one of the three men arrested in connection to the death of local bodyboarder Brian Cruz. 36-year-old Richard Ragadio won't be spending any time behind bars - instead, he must cooperate with the government and testify against his co-defendants.

On Thursday morning, he entered a plea agreement with the government, pleading guilty to one count of hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor. As outlined in his plea agreement, his seventh charge of kidnapping as a second degree felony was dismissed.

Back in October, Ragadio was out drinking with friends Jaycee White, Alfredo Castro and Cruz, who died from a severe head injury. Tumon surveillance footage shows white punching Cruz in the face, knocking him unconscious. Court documents state the three men then placed Cruz in the back of a car and went to eat at Linda's Cafe. That's where a riot broke out and police discovered Cruz still unconscious in the back of a car. Cruz never woke up and died days later as a result of the head injury.

According to court documents, Ragadio's single charge is a result of him assisting White: "That he did, with the intent to hinder, prevent or delay the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of another person, he conceals physical evidence that might aid in the discovery, apprehension or conviction of Jaycee White, knowing that the charge made or liable to be made against the other person is a felony of the 1st or 2nd degree."

Ragadio will be placed on two years' probation and must also pay a $1,000 fine. Court documents indicate he's prohibited from making contact with the victim's family. The family was notified of Ragadio's change of plea.

In a statement from defense attorney Jay Arriola on behalf of his client, he states, "Mr. Ragadio is extremely remorseful and has taken responsibility for his conduct. He expresses his deepest regrets and sympathies to the family of his best friend."

KUAM News files show co-defendant Alfredo Castro was also offered a deal with the government, but no filings have been made with the court as of today.