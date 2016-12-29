Education leaders see problems at Sanchez High with their own eyes

It's been a broken record for several years - health and safety issues that continue to plague Simon Sanchez High School and have now reached a boiling point as administrators can't put off critical maintenance needs any longer. Flooding classrooms, clogged plumbing, and infrastructure that's falling apart are some of the issues facing one of Guam's most-needy school facilities.

"Some of the major concerns we have on the campus are going to be the leaks inside the classrooms, the continued leaks we've always had to replace the ceiling tiles. Another major is the temporary classrooms or wooden structures," said school principal Carol Masnayon.

There are 21 temporary classrooms at the school, many of are in deplorable conditions, with chronic leaks, damaged ceiling tiles, sometimes mold, and even sinking floor boards that creak when students walk on them.

Acting DOE superintendent Joe Sanchez said these classrooms are a top priority, saying, "The flooring, just stepping on it we entered is kind of scary, and that's just how many of us, 8 of us and that room is supposed to hold more. I know it's tough, but I think just in terms of safety, we need to shut those rooms down as soon as possible."

He took a tour of the Yigo campus along with school administrators in an effort to identify critical maintenance needs that can't wait any longer. He said, "Those tiles that are falling, let's make sure those are taken care of, and we can do whatever we can downtown to expedite getting those resources to you, that bathroom that we visited where that bottom beam is falling off, that can be taken care of today."

Principal Masnayon said she hopes island leaders will take action, and do it right. if we're back in the situation again where we go through a protest and it really delays the whole process and we're not the only ones involved, I mean there are other schools that are waiting and counting on this money to do repairs on their own, so if we have this many repairs that we need to take care of, I can imagine other schools that are older than us," she said.

Sanchez said the school will need to prioritize health and safety issues identified by Public Health, including portions of the school which have remained closed to students since August, as well as areas Public Health may not have identified. Masnayon said the administration and students are hoping for a brighter future.

She stated, "They're disappointed because they're the ones that really have to go through this."