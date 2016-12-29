Senators will vote on bill to renovate Sanchez High School

Lawmakers moved Bill 411 to the Voting File today. The bill was introduced by Senator Tom Ada and would help simplify the bid process needed to renovate or rebuild Simon Sanchez High School in Yigo. The bill follows the cancellation of the procurement bid to rebuild the Home of the Sharks and aims to change up the process before the next contract goes out for bid.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on Bill 411 and dozens of others on Friday morning.