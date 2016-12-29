Aguon turns down leadership role on principle

With just days until the inauguration of the 34th Guam Legislature, the democrat majority has been thrown a wrench in its recent selection of leadership positions. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. is turning down the nomination to serve as the majority leader for the incoming legislature.

"After a few hours of deliberation and then making a decision by the caucus, I walked away really knowing full well that the decision I had just supported was wrong," the veteran policymaker stated, referring to a caucus discussion Wednesday night by the democrat majority regarding reduction in salaries of central office employees. In a letter to Speaker-Elect BJ Cruz, Senator Aguon wrote, "I cannot support the majority's willful decision to slash the salaries of the hardworking rank-and-file employees whose work ensures the very operation of our branch of government."

He also said, "And when you look at all our central personnel who are the heart and soul of the Guam Legislature's co-equal branch of government and they carry this Guam Legislature session-in/session-out, public hearings after public hearings and meetings after meetings, we should not even consider any reduction in their pay without addressing our own. And I think in this particular case I came with a statement: I will not be a majority leader of a caucus when in fact that's the first decision we make without addressing our own compensation."

Other members of the democrat majority had concerns, as well. Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. said, "I read it and I share some of the concerns he brought up, so I'm sure we'll be able to deal with that." And Senator-Elect Joe San Agustin added, "I recommended and suggested we stay with the status quo, take a look at the picture and let's find out what is truly the impact, what's going on in Central Office that we need to come up with means to reduce pay," he shared. "If we're talking about to raise efficiency, where are we inefficient? You have to do the numbers and make it right and they couldn't show us the numbers last night."

San Agustin says he had reservations with the proposal and at first just wanted to reach a compromise and maintain continuity. However after reevaluating and reading Aguon's letter, he messaged the speaker today to reconsider the pay issue and go back to status quo.

Incoming Committee on Cules chairman Senator Michael San Nicolas says he was surprised by Aguon's letter, telling KUAM News, "That's really his choice - if he wants to abandon his leadership position when we're in the process of making tough decisions, that's up to him."

He says the discussion involved improving operational efficiencies, which includes exploring different salary grades and different position titles. "We're discussing some personnel matters that are not yet official and ready to be announced and we would actually prefer to have a conversation with the employees before we go around publically stating what their circumstances are going to be, which is why Senator Aguon's letter is very disappointing," he added. "It should have been a conversation we had with the workers first. If you really care about the employees talk to them first before you go out putting letters and getting the media involved."

Aguon meanwhile says he supports increasing efficiencies and cost savings, but not on the backs of the heart and soul of the Guam Legislature. He said, "Secondly, when it comes to making a decision between putting a party first before people, my people will always come first."