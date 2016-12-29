Governor wants to see resources required for Hay Study update

It's been nearly three years since the Hay Study was executed in January 2014. A triennial update is due in accordance with law.

With a new year looming, Governor Eddie Calvo wants to see some movement on the oft-talked about compliance with the 2014 Hay Study report, effectively updating the public sector's pay scales. He's tasked DOA to bring the levels current with both external competitiveness and internal equity.

Calvo first wants to a report on the costs and resources necessary to make this modification happen.

An update every three years to the pay scale is mandated by law.