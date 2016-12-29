DOE nurse accuses agency of discrimination

A Department of Education nurse is taking the agency to court, alleging she was discriminated against because of her disability. Court documents show that nurse Cynthia Johnson underwent back surgery in 2012, and subsequently experienced challenges with work site accommodations a year later when she was assigned to a school in Inarjan.

The assignment broke her doctor's recommendation against her driving more than 10 minutes. After electing not to take the position, Johnson was moved to Adacao Elementary School and demoted to the position of school aide. She alleges she was mistreated and harassed, and is asking for monetary relief to including back pay and attorney's fees.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Robert Koss are named as parties to the case.

We should note that in Johnson's case before the EEOC, the EEO was unable to conclude if the department violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.