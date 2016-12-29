DOE looking to start pilot solar project soon

It's taking a little longer than expected, but the Guam Department of Education is well on its way to launching a pilot solar program that could save the agency upwards of $400,000 a year. The pilot program would be implemented at four leased schools.

Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said doe is working with the Attorney General's Office for approval, adding, "We do have a meeting with the AG's Office; her office responded to my inquiry as to the progress. I believe there's some additional questions that they have, so we'll be meeting with them next week."

The pilot project isn't only beneficial to the environment, but could also help alleviate cash needs at the department, which spends an upwards of a million dollars on power every month.