Enrique Manalo found not guilty by jury

Enrique Manalo found not guilty by jury

Arrested last year and charged with 1st and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct, Enrique Manalo has been cleared of those charges. His defense counsel, Rocky Kingree, informed KUAM News that Manalo, 50 at the time of the incident, has been found not guilty by a jury of all the allegations.

