Enrique Manalo found not guilty by jury

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
More details have been revealed about the fatal car crash from Sunday evening. Acting Guam Police Department Spokesperson Paul Tapao says the crash occurred at about 9:55 p.m. along Ysengsong Road in Dededo.More >>
More details have been revealed about the fatal car crash from Sunday evening. Acting Guam Police Department Spokesperson Paul Tapao says the crash occurred at about 9:55 p.m. along Ysengsong Road in Dededo.More >>
This afternoon Independent Guahan has got quite the show planned with "Songs of Freedom," the first of its Na'lå'la' Concert Series. The concert took place this afternoon at Adelup.More >>
This afternoon Independent Guahan has got quite the show planned with "Songs of Freedom," the first of its Na'lå'la' Concert Series. The concert took place this afternoon at Adelup.More >>
On Monday, an oversight hearing for the Department of Corrections was postponed. Senator Telena Nelson, who called for the hearing, says she wanted to give the agency more time to prepare for the hearing.More >>
On Monday, an oversight hearing for the Department of Corrections was postponed. Senator Telena Nelson, who called for the hearing, says she wanted to give the agency more time to prepare for the hearing.More >>
The Chief Medical Examiner's office could only confirm an adult female passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.More >>
The Chief Medical Examiner's office could only confirm an adult female passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.More >>
A male minor is pronounced dead after a drowning incident at Marbo Cave in Mangilao.More >>
A male minor is pronounced dead after a drowning incident at Marbo Cave in Mangilao.More >>
53-year-old R.P. was an altar boy at Talofofo Parish when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1970s.More >>
53-year-old R.P. was an altar boy at Talofofo Parish when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1970s.More >>
Senator Telena Nelson is now the acting Chairman on the legislature's Committee on Rules. Officials from the Senator's office confirmed this afternoon.More >>
Senator Telena Nelson is now the acting Chairman on the legislature's Committee on Rules. Officials from the Senator's office confirmed this afternoon.More >>
Some not so good news for those anticipating the carnival - the Liberation Carnival is postponed - yet again.More >>
Some not so good news for those anticipating the carnival - the Liberation Carnival is postponed - yet again.More >>
Checkpoints will be set up in Tumon, Dededo, Mangilao, Hagatna, and Chalan Pago.More >>
Checkpoints will be set up in Tumon, Dededo, Mangilao, Hagatna, and Chalan Pago.More >>