Aguon declines nomination as majority leader

With just days until the inauguration of the 34th Guam Legislature, the Democrat Majority has been thrown a wrench in its recent selection of leadership positions. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. is turning down the nomination to serve as the Majority Leader for the incoming Legislature.

In a letter to Speaker-Elect BJ Cruz, Aguon writes, "In light of our caucus discussion regarding the reduction in salaries of our central office employees on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, I have decided to decline the nomination to serve as Majority Leader for the 34th Guam Legislature."

This week the incoming Democrat Majority announced leadership positions for the incoming term.

While he believes in cost-cutting measures, Aguon writes "I cannot support the majority's willful decision to slash the salaries of the hardworking rank and file employees whose work ensures the very operation of our branch of government." He adds "I am saddened to know that a few members of our party would sacrifice the meager wages of these employees so that they can tout the pennies saved in a press release at the next election cycle."

Aguon says "I cannot in good faith assume the role and title of Majority Leader if the first of our actions is to reduce any salary without input, scrutiny or knowledge of the people whose lives we will ultimately be affecting. While this may be detrimental to my own public image, I refuse to hurt those who have sacrificed for us before we've exhausted every measure possible to reduce our own salaries and find cost savings elsewhere, such as any lapses funds that will be carried over from the 33rd Guam Legislature. The political grandstanding being done in the name of 'cost savings' are making it clear that many of the actions being taken by this majority are meant to serve the best interests of re-election before they serve the best interests of the people."

Aguon says he will not call himself a majority leader if it's the majority's decision to make an example of the people who "work alongside us by starting our cost-savings mission from the bottom."

The inauguration for the 34th Guam Legislature is set for Monday, January 2nd at the Guam Congress Building.