Eleuterio Mesa files harassment complaint with DOE

Former Guam Department of Education assistant superintendent Eleuterio Mesa filed a complaint with the agency last week, alleging he is being harassed and retaliated against. "I believe that there's retaliation going on and I did inform the board that I would like to invoke my rights as a whistleblower," he stated.

He also asked that he be reinstated to his former position of assistant superintendent of vocational technical education after his appointment was rescinded following a sexual harassment allegation made against him by a student in November. "If you rescind the appointment because of an allegation and you didn't find anything, then put me back. As simple as that," he added.

Mesa said the 60 days to serve him adverse action stemming from the complaint against him have passed. Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said the 60-day rule only applies if adverse action is taken, adding other disciplinary actions are still available.

