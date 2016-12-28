Utility reimbursement for GHURA clients will be late

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority advises landlords and families that rent payments and utility reimbursement payments will be a few days late next week. GHURA Executive Director Michael Duenas says payments to landlords and participating families will not be available on January 1 or 2, 2017.

Duenas says they are looking at about $2.5 million in total will be late affecting 1,200 landlords and 700 families. He says the New Year’s Holiday falling on a Sunday affects the banking process for payments.

Tenants and landlords should expect their funds in their bank accounts to be deposited within the first two business days of the month.