Pass/fail rates of DOE students leave board "disgusted and disappointed"

"I'm very disappointed, I'm very disgusted, I'm confused ," said GEB member Maria Gutierrez of the pass and fail rates of students at several Guam Department of Education schools, after reviewing data provided to board members Tuesday evening. "One high school - 40.5 percent failing? And there's only 59.2 passing?" she questioned.

"One of the high school's under math, failing is 52 percent and passing is only 48 percent that's really, really wrong and then in one of the middle schools in the northern part of the island, failure in math is 53.6 percent and passing is only 46.4 percent you know this is really very disturbing. Joe Sanchez added, "I'm glad that you brought light to it because this is important data."

The acting DOE superintendent said this data has only recently been reported to board members, and due to DOE's comprehensive student assessment system, passing rates are now being brought to the forefront. "So one of the things that's a little deceiving here is that's an aggregate of all of the students in the high school, so what I'm going to ask Dr. Zenaida Natividad to start disaggregating it by grade level because the unfortunate fact is, it's more the early grades the 9th and 10th grades that have the higher failure rates and why it's difficult for students to leave 9th grade, leave 10th grade," he said.

He said in DOE's move to standards based grading he hopes to strengthen the connection between student achievement and the grades they receive. "This particular data that's available is good information in terms of the percentage of students who are receiving credit for these particular grades. The unfortunate part about it is because we have a system where every teacher kind of determines how to calculate their grade; it's very difficult to compare teacher to teacher or to know how well students are achieving when it comes to their particular score," he said.

He said DOE is making the transition to a new grading system over a five year period, which aims to better measure student achievement, and in turn could in turn help administrators improve student outcomes.