Several bills dealt with in final legislative session

Lawmakers continued the second day their last session of the year. Among some of the other bills moved to the Voting File include Bill 399 related to funding for the printing, purchasing and distribution of Chamorro literature for children, and Bill 392 relative to the Early Childhood Intervention Leave Act.

Meanwhile, several other bills still remain on the agenda, including Bill 411 to help simplify the bid process needed to renovate or rebuild Simon Sanchez High School in Yigo.

Session resumes Thursday morning.

