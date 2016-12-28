Governor urges senators to move on nominations

With just days remaining until the end of the legislative term, Governor Eddie Calvo is calling on senators to do their job and move on the confirmation of one dozen nominees to various boards and commissions.

"We're saying vote him up or vote him down, but take action on it," stated Joanne Brown. Having served as senator for six terms, the Port Authority of Guam general manager says she's all too familiar with how the legislative process works. She, however, is questioning the hold up on the confirmation of port board chairman Francisco Santos.

"Obviously, we're concerned and we've patiently waited for what is now six months on our chairman's nomination and he's served quite well for the last three years. At a time of unprecedented upgrades and improvement to our port facilities, our equipment acquisitions, it's hard to deny the significant improvements made to the port," she added.

Santos is just one of a dozen of the governor's nominees to various boards and commissions currently not on the agenda for the last session of the term.

In a release, Governor Eddie Calvo asked the legislature to, "Do its job and move on these nominations" adding he sees no reason for this delay. If the nominees aren't acted before the end of the term, they will essentially die in committee. Brown says Santos has been with the port for more than 38 years, saying, "I don't think the response to individuals in our community that essentially provide community service by serving on these boards is to simply give them no response."

"I think we have a right to expect the legislature to perform their responsibility to do that."

Without Santos' confirmation, the port board will be "down to the bare minimum" of members required for quorum. She said, "To simply kill it in committee and not allow it to see the light of day, I don't think that's fair to either the chief executive of making that appointment but to the individuals themselves and the public to know one way or another."

Brown hasn't heard any reason from oversight chair Senator Tom Ada, who she says hasn't been very engaged in the past four years. Ada did not want to give any comment on the matter at this time. Of the other 11 nominees noted by the governor, the rest sit in committees chaired by Vice Speaker BJ Cruz and Senator Michael San Nicolas.

San Nicolas says senators are working expeditiously as possible and part of the jobs is to vet these nominees. "For example, there was another hearing where there was testimony that was provided that called into question the ability for the individual to remain impartial so it's for those kind of reasons that we're not able to move nominations forward, but I don't think its anybody not necessarily doing their job, but I think it's people actually being very diligent in the work that they do," he said.

San Nicolas will chair the Committee on Rules in the next Guam Legislature. This committee decides the referral of where bills and nominees go. "It's a very fluid process, yes at the end of 33rd, nominations that are made are no longer valid but we can go through the same process at the beginning of the 34th, and there's nothing necessarily wrong with that and I think that will be a healthy thing to do," he said.

We should note the session agenda for the current session has 8 nominees that await the confirmation of senators.