Man arrested after sharing image of himself with endangered turt - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man arrested after sharing image of himself with endangered turtle

Posted: Updated:

Be careful what you post on social media. 22-year-old Tarrel Smith was booked and released after posting a picture of himself with an endangered species. According to Department of Agriculture conservation officer Sergeant Mark Aguon, Smith told authorities he and his uncle caught a green sea turtle in the Asan area.

The case remains open, pending the return of Smith's uncle.

