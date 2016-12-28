Jury deliberations continue in Paul Santos case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jury deliberations continue in Paul Santos case

Posted: Updated:

Jurors are still deliberating the fate of former police officer Paul Santos. Over two years ago, Santos had sex with a woman who was soliciting escort services on Craigslist. The woman, however, alleges Santos raped her and threatened to put her behind bars if she didn't cooperate with him.

Closing arguments were heard on Tuesday morning.

Defense maintains it was the alleged victim who was the aggressor and the sex was consensual.

    Listen to KUAM audio content on Amazon Echo & Google Home

    More >>

  • DOE's Pre-K pilot program could double next year

    The Guam Education Board is currently reviewing the evaluation report before submitting it to the Guam legislature.

  • Operation Dry Water ensures boaters aren't drinking

    That booze cruise might sound like a good time, but you may want to think twice about boating under the influence as the U.S. Coast Guard and local enforcement will be participating in the yearly nationwide Boating Under the Influence campaign through the long holiday weekend.

