Catholic Social Services staffers finally get their money

More than 230 employees at Catholic Social Services have finally been paid. CSS deputy director Ronald Crandang tells KUAM News that the employees were paid late Tuesday afternoon. He says employees were supposed to get paid Friday, but CSS had issues with invoices that resulted in no pay before the Christmas holiday.

He says one of the contractors that offer services held an invoice that didn't meet the payroll, so they were short. Department of Administration director Christine Baleto says they released a quarter of a million dollars on Friday.

Carandang sends his apologies to staff especially because they weren't paid in time for Christmas adding he hopes this problem will not happen again.

