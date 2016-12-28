Nearly 5,000 write-in votes from general election will be publis - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Nearly 5,000 write-in votes from general election will be published

Posted: Updated:

The results have been certified, but the election is not quite over just yet. As required by law, the Guam Election Commission started to record all the write-in votes for this year's primary and general elections. Executive director Maria Pangelinan says about 4,900 write-in votes were cast and need to be published.

She told KUAM News, "There will be four teams of three GEC employees, one will be entering into the spreadsheet, the other will observing and the other will be getting the ballots off of the ballot boxes and they will all rotate."

Pangelinan says the number of write-in votes for any particular race will not change the outcome of the election. She adds a handful of people ran as write-in candidates and look forward to seeing how many votes they garnered.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Listen to KUAM audio content on Amazon Echo & Google Home

    Listen to KUAM audio content on Amazon Echo & Google Home

    Whether you're doing homework, riding in a connected car, being productive in the office, cooking in the kitchen, taking care of the baby, or just lounging on the couch halfway across the room, we've now got a hands-free way for you to access our live topical talkshows and local music, as well as on-demand news updates and podcasts.

    More >>

    Whether you're doing homework, riding in a connected car, being productive in the office, cooking in the kitchen, taking care of the baby, or just lounging on the couch halfway across the room, we've now got a hands-free way for you to access our live topical talkshows and local music, as well as on-demand news updates and podcasts.

    More >>

  • DOE's Pre-K pilot program could double next year

    DOE's Pre-K pilot program could double next year

    The Guam Education Board is currently reviewing the evaluation report before submitting it to the Guam legislature.

    More >>

    The Guam Education Board is currently reviewing the evaluation report before submitting it to the Guam legislature.

    More >>

  • Operation Dry Water ensures boaters aren't drinking

    Operation Dry Water ensures boaters aren't drinking

    That booze cruise might sound like a good time, but you may want to think twice about boating under the influence as the U.S. Coast Guard and local enforcement will be participating in the yearly nationwide Boating Under the Influence campaign through the long holiday weekend.

    More >>

    That booze cruise might sound like a good time, but you may want to think twice about boating under the influence as the U.S. Coast Guard and local enforcement will be participating in the yearly nationwide Boating Under the Influence campaign through the long holiday weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly