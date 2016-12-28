Nearly 5,000 write-in votes from general election will be published

The results have been certified, but the election is not quite over just yet. As required by law, the Guam Election Commission started to record all the write-in votes for this year's primary and general elections. Executive director Maria Pangelinan says about 4,900 write-in votes were cast and need to be published.

She told KUAM News, "There will be four teams of three GEC employees, one will be entering into the spreadsheet, the other will observing and the other will be getting the ballots off of the ballot boxes and they will all rotate."

Pangelinan says the number of write-in votes for any particular race will not change the outcome of the election. She adds a handful of people ran as write-in candidates and look forward to seeing how many votes they garnered.