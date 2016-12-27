Defendants in Prestige Automobiles case plead not guilty - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Defendants in Prestige Automobiles case plead not guilty

A car dealership owner and two of his employees have entered not guilty pleas on more than two dozen felony charges of identity theft, tampering with public records, forgery, and conspiracy. Earlier this month, Prestige Automobiles sales manager Orlando "Orly" Domingo and sales and ordering administrator Ana Absalon were arrested and charged in a scheme to fraudulently register over 50 luxury cars before shipping them to China.

Also charged in the case was Shen's Corporation (doing business as Prestige Automobiles).

In court on Wednesday, prosecutor Joseph McDonald requested the court order a $250,000 surety bond because the company continues to do business and handle personal information. The court denied the motion and instead recommended the government make the motion in front of Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena at the next court hearing set for January 17.

Along with entering not guilty pleas, defendants requested a copy of the FBI notes.

