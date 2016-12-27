Group lobbies to protect Marianas Trench

One group of environmental activists lobbied in the nation's capital earlier this month for the greater management and protection and the Marianas Trench. It's a treasure in our backyard, and is the deepest known part of the ocean with diverse life thriving at thousands of meters below the sea surface.

Earlier this month, Guam Community College associate professor of science Jonita Kerr joined a delegation of Marianas Island residents as they traveled to Washington, DC to lobby for the Marine Sanctuary Designation of the Mariana Trench Marine Monument. The delegation was made up of representatives from Guam, Saipan, and Rota. They hand-delivered a petition signed by 1,500 Mariana Island residents, along with letters of support from elected officials and nonprofit organizations, for the sanctuary designation.

Kerr said the petition could lead to President Barack Obama's approval of the designation before he leaves office in January. It was back in 2009 that President George W. Bush declared the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument by executive order. It protects 95,000 square miles of water and submerged lands divided into the islands, trench, and volcanic area. Kerr said, "As President Obama gets ready to leave office, we hope that he will approve the National Marine Sanctuary designation and begin the process that will benefit residents of the CNMI, Guam and the world. "

She added that the national marine sanctuary would provide the means to deliver outreach and education to showcase the wonders of the monument to the rest of the world as well as provide funding for a visitors center in Rota and protection and management of the monument.

It would also provide research and climate change mitigation opportunities, as well as protect the sea floor from mineral extraction. Kerr is an advisor of the GCC Eco-Warriors student organization and is an environmental activist who helped author a position paper making the scientific and cultural justification for designating the Marianas Trench a marine sanctuary.