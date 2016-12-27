Leniency motion for Chad DeSoto denied - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Leniency motion for Chad DeSoto denied

Convicted murderer Chad DeSoto won't be getting the leniency he's asked for. In a decision and order issued late last week, Judge Anita Sukola denied his motion for a reduced sentence stating it would not be appropriate for a conviction of aggravated murder.

As we reported, DeSoto motioned for a reduced sentence to allow for the possibility of parole in order to utilize rehabilitation programs. In 2014, DeSoto was convicted of killing three tourists and attempting to murder 11 others.

He was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

