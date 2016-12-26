Rehash 2016 looks back at a year in Guam headlines unlike any other

The last 12 months have unlike any in Guam history, making 2016 truly unique. As part of our end-of-year tradition here in Harmon, we've put together Rehash 2016 - a special highlighting the biggest moments in a year that had non-stop headlines.

From the harmony of Pacific island cultures at FestPac to the controversies facing Guam's Catholic church, from the Dededo Dome riot to deportations, from bomb scares to the opening of the Guam Museum - we're giving you a look back at a year unlike any before it.

Rehash 2016 premieres Wednesday night at 6:30 on KUAM-TV8 and on our YouTube channel. So join us as we say adios to 2016 and welcome a new year of news!