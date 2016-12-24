Dededo native in Navy named Sailor of the Year

Originally from Dededo, Guam, Petty Officer 1st Class Edfel Del Rosario, serving in Okinawa, Japan, was named Sailor of the Year for Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa. She been stationed on Okinawa since May 2014, she has earned numerous awards for her commitment to the Navy and faithful service to the community.

She has earned several Letters of Commendation for her volunteering work.