War survivors offered honorary high school diplomas

They suffered indescribable hardships and many were also unable to finish schooling during World War II and the years that followed. In recognition of Guam's war survivors, the Guam Department of Education is offering an honorary high school diploma to those who lived on the island between 1941 and 1945.

However, acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said the program is underutilized, telling KUAM News, "To my knowledge, I believe there's only been three so far, that have taken advantage of it, so we really would like for more individuals to take advantage of the program because I think the program doesn't only. It's more than just a high school diploma - it kind of acknowledges the sacrifices that a lot of them made during that time."

The last person to receive the diploma was Tomasa Espinosa Grecia. She was a 3rd grader at Sumay Elementary School at the beginning the war, but was forced to discontinue her education in order to care for her seven siblings and disabled father.

As part of the program, Grecia was invited to participate in the George Washington High School graduation ceremony in June 2017.

To learn more about the program, you can contact DOE or your local mayor's office.

  San Nicolas proposes payment schedule for Section 30 monies

    A legislative resolution introduced by Senator Mike San Nicolas that would amortize Section 30 reimbursements and set up a payment schedule for the Section 30 funds in quarterly installments over the course of the fiscal year - has the Office of the Governor none to pleased.

  Judge denies Two Lover's armed robber's request for release

    He won't get out of jail just yet. Xavier Tedtaotao was arrested earlier this month for his role as the alleged getaway driver in an armed robbery at Two Lover's Point. Although the defense has requested he be released, Judge Michael Bordallo expressed concerns that Tedtaotao had previously lied to police. According to court documents, Tedtaotao said his mother had an alibi for him. When police interviewed her, she denied knowing his whereabouts at the time of the alleged heist.

  Team Guam Little League's game rained out in Saipan

    When it rains, it pours. Guam's Senior Little League All Stars will be heading back to the 671 after their Championship game against the Philippines was rained out today in Saipan. 

