War survivors offered honorary high school diplomas

They suffered indescribable hardships and many were also unable to finish schooling during World War II and the years that followed. In recognition of Guam's war survivors, the Guam Department of Education is offering an honorary high school diploma to those who lived on the island between 1941 and 1945.

However, acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said the program is underutilized, telling KUAM News, "To my knowledge, I believe there's only been three so far, that have taken advantage of it, so we really would like for more individuals to take advantage of the program because I think the program doesn't only. It's more than just a high school diploma - it kind of acknowledges the sacrifices that a lot of them made during that time."

The last person to receive the diploma was Tomasa Espinosa Grecia. She was a 3rd grader at Sumay Elementary School at the beginning the war, but was forced to discontinue her education in order to care for her seven siblings and disabled father.

As part of the program, Grecia was invited to participate in the George Washington High School graduation ceremony in June 2017.

To learn more about the program, you can contact DOE or your local mayor's office.