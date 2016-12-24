Trial for Paul Santos continues Tuesday

Trial for former police officer and accused rapist Paul Santos will resume on Tuesday. Over two years ago, Santos answered a Craiglist ad posted by a woman advertising escort services. Although he didn't pay for the sex, he's alleged to have used his authority as an officer to threaten to put the woman behind bars.

On the stand last week, the victim testified that she was violently raped by Santos and provided graphic details to the pains she sustained during the sex.

Although defense hasn't disclosed if Santos will take the stand, the court has already advised both parties to prepare to make closing arguments.