Trial for Paul Santos continues Tuesday

Trial for former police officer and accused rapist Paul Santos will resume on Tuesday. Over two years ago, Santos answered a Craiglist ad posted by a woman advertising escort services. Although he didn't pay for the sex, he's alleged to have used his authority as an officer to threaten to put the woman behind bars.

On the stand last week, the victim testified that she was violently raped by Santos and provided graphic details to the pains she sustained during the sex.

Although defense hasn't disclosed if Santos will take the stand, the court has already advised both parties to prepare to make closing arguments.

    San Nicolas proposes payment schedule for Section 30 monies

    A legislative resolution introduced by Senator Mike San Nicolas that would amortize Section 30 reimbursements and set up a payment schedule for the Section 30 funds in quarterly installments over the course of the fiscal year - has the Office of the Governor none to pleased.

    Judge concerned about Two Lover's armed robber's request for release

    He won't get out of jail just yet. Xavier Tedtaotao was arrested earlier this month for his role as the alleged getaway driver in an armed robbery at Two Lover's Point. Although the defense has requested he be released, Judge Michael Bordallo expressed concerns that Tedtaotao had previously lied to police. According to court documents, Tedtaotao said his mother had an alibi for him. When police interviewed her, she denied knowing his whereabouts at the time of the alleged heist.

    Team Guam Little League's game rained out in Saipan

    When it rains, it pours. Guam's Senior Little League All Stars will be heading back to the 671 after their Championship game against the Philippines was rained out today in Saipan. 

