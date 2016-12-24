Last legislative session to be held in renovated Guam Congress B - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Last legislative session to be held in renovated Guam Congress Building

It's the last session of the year, but also the first to be held inside the Historic Guam Congress Building in more than two decades. Session starts on Tuesday with more than two dozen bills up for discussion. Some of the highly anticipated bills on the agenda include Bill 312 to responsibly raise the minimum wage, Bill 379 to build Guam's first autism center, and Bill 411 to help simply the bid process needed to renovate or rebuild Simon Sanchez High School in Yigo.

Session begins at 9am and the Guam Congress Building.

