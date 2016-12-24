GEC inspired to make more election functions available online

The Decision 2016 general election may be over, but the Guam Election Commission is still trying to find new ways to improve elections and policies on the island. Executive director Maria Pangelinan is back from the annual Council on Governmental Ethics Conference in New Orleans, where over 400 officials from the US mainland, Canada and Australia discussed new initiatives over campaign finance, elections and ethics.

"So always, the goal of attending an off island conference, if it's off-island is to improve and update ourselves with what's going on in the industry. As far as elections go, for me one of the important things is let them know what we do and how we network," she told KUAM News.

Pangelinan says following the conference, she hopes to incorporate shared ideas including improvement to voter registration online, updating mailing addresses and reporting of financial disclosures.