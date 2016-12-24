Non-voters being purged from GEC's listing - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Non-voters being purged from GEC's listing

Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission, says they have already begun the process to purge voters. Purging takes place after every general election and removes people from the voter roster who did not vote in the 2014 and 2016 general elections.

The GEC already purges voters every month based on the death listing from the Department of Public Health.

Last year, the GEC sent notices to over 7,300 voters who failed to vote in two sequential elections. The final list of purged voters will be finalized in February.

You can still re-register to vote at the GEC offices in the GCIC Building in Hagatna.

