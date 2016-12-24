Coalition holding roundtable on sexual assault & family violence

When the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence was created, it's purpose was to address sexual assault and family violence issues with one united voice by providing education, outreach and training, identifying gaps in services and making recommendations for change. According to project coordinator Josette Quinata, one way to address sexual assault and family violence is through discussions with community members and partners, stakeholders, and service providers who assist victims and survivors of sexual assault and family violence.

A roundtable discussion will be held on December 28 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary's Social Hall from 1-3pm.

At the roundtable, those in attendance will be discussing how to raise awareness on sexual assault and family violence in our communities.

For more information, you can go to guamcoalition.org.