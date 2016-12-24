Calvo pardons two Guamanians of crimes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo pardons two Guamanians of crimes

This Christmas was extra special for a pair of Guamanians serving time for crimes they committed more than a decade ago, as Governor Eddie Calvo granted their unconditional pardons. Bernice Borja in 1994 was convicted of possessing a firearm without and ID, and in 2001 Michael Gombar was convicted of vehicular negligence.

The governor commended both Borja and Gombar for repaying their debts to society, being gainfully employed, volunteering within the community and earning higher education degrees - both pursuing graduate education credentials. He noted how each has contributed to the community for several years.

Governor Calvo approved their pardon after favorable recommendations from the Guam Pardon Review Board.

