No paychecks for Catholic Social Service until Tuesday

Catholic Social Services employees won't be getting paid until after Christmas. KUAM has received numerous tips of employees not getting paid this week. Department of Administration Director Christine Baleto says they released $250,000 to CSS on Friday. After checking with one of the non-profit's board members, Baleto says CSS didn't get their invoice submitted.

"We paid out everything owed to them. It was an oversight on their part. We will be working with them to expedite payment on Tuesday. This is the worst time for this to happen. We will do our best to take care of them Tuesday." Monday, December 26 is a Government of Guam holiday. This isn't the first time CSS has experienced late payments.

KUAM files show back in 2011, nearly 200 employees were paid late due to CSS not being reimbursed for months of services.