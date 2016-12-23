Hearing held for legislation giving option for school repair

A public hearing was held for Bill 411 this morning. The bill would amend current public law to allow for an alternative method of solicitation for the $100 million school repair project. Representatives from the Guam Department of Education and Department of Public Works testified against the bill, saying it could cause unnecessary delays considering that a new request for proposal is already on the table and expected to be finalized by next week.

Guam Educational Facilities Foundation director Phil Flores added that a multi-step bid could sacrifice quality by opting for the cheapest option. "The bids will fail to consider large lifestyle cycle cost items such as maintenance and energy efficiency," he explained. "Such items may be invisible within the low bid prices of certain bidders initially but, may end up costing the Government of Guam millions of dollars more in the long run. Thus, under such circumstances, the lowest winning bidder may actually end up constructing the most expensive school in the long run."

However, CoreTech International attorney Joyce Tang disagreed. She testified in favor of the bill, saying it would correct the "inadequate" RFP process. She also asked that the multi-step bid process be made a requirement rather than an option, recommended that doe take over the procurement instead of DPW, and that the concept of "best value" be eliminated from the solicitation due to its ambiguity.

The bill is expected to be considered on session floor next week.