School safety concerns that have gone unaddressed for years

There's one thing Santa won't be able to deliver this Christmas, although it's been on the Agueda Johnston Middle School wish list for several years. He was hoping to spread holiday cheer, but while AJMS principal James Petitte dressed up as Santa Claus today to usher students into the holiday break, there's one thing he won't be able to deliver this Christmas: school repairs that have been lingering for years.

"The awnings here at Agueda Johnston , since I've been the principal, four years already, I have asked for these things to be repaired, every time it rains, every time there's a storm or even a threat of a storm, these awnings deteriorate even further," Petitte told KUAM News. "Sometimes the rotted wood will fall we're just thankful at this point it hasn't hit a student."

That's not the only problem plaguing the school. Missing louvers are often patched with plywood, and electrical issues have led to continuous outages at the school's B-Wing.

Guam Federation of Teachers representative Frank Perez said these concerns are mirrored throughout the school system, and teachers are tired of the quick fixes. He said, "Because that's called structural degradation. You're actually making it worse than fixing the problem."

DOE's acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said he's aware of teacher concerns over school repairs and student safety, noting, "It's really a matter of determining what the issue is and determining to what extent is it urgent or an emergency, and if it is an emergency we have to find an immediate funding for it." He added, "I understand there is a funding issue, but every time at the legislature we always hear that education is a priority, health is a priority, safety is a priority, those are wonderful priorities, but there comes a time when you have to walk that talk.

"But when you look at the state of the public schools here into Guam that does not reflect that philosophy."

Sanchez said DOE will continue to do what it can to address critical issues with the resources it has. In recent years, the department has been relying on the promise of a $100 million school repair project which has been delayed, and most recently cancelled last month. Until that project finally goes through, or alternate funding is identified, students and teachers at schools like Agueda will have to wait a little longer for safer campuses and school facilities.