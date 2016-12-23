Experts note Guam artifacts being sold on eBay

The state archaeologist for Guam has reported illegal activity of artifacts being sold online. KUAM News received a tip of an item posted for sale on eBay as a "prehistoric Neolithic tool and artifact" from Guam. State archaeologist John Mark Joseph says about once a year they receive tips concerning the sale of artifacts from Guam and immediately they write to eBay, asking them to take it off the site because they promote illegal activity such as the destruction of archaeological sites here on island.

Joseph says eBay has been good in following the request, adding that last year eBay removed sling stones that were being sold by someone in Thailand.