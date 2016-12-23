27 bills awaits senators for final session

Lawmakers will meet for the final session for the term with seven appointments and 27 bills up for discussion. Among the bills on the agenda include Bill 312 to responsibly raise the minimum wage, Bill 379 to build Guam's first autism center, and Bill 408 regarding regulation and taxation of tobacco products at the airport.

And while it was only heard today, Senator Tom Ada included his Bill 411 to the upcoming session agenda. The bill would simply the bid process needed to renovate or rebuild Simon Sanchez High School.

Session begins on Tuesday, December 27.