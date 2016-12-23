Bond downgraded...how stable is Guam's financial future?

The financial problems in Puerto Rico have caused a rating agency to downgrade the Government of Guam's outstanding Business Privilege Tax bonds. What will it mean for Guam and our financial future?

It's not the recent downgrade that worries Guam Economic Development Authority administrator Jay Rojas, but rather any misunderstanding. "It's not a matter of GovGuam's financing, we're not in trouble, we're not hurting," he stated. The Business Privilege Tax bonds is actually one of Guam's strongest bonds on the market. However on Friday, the Governor's Office announced that the public sector's outstanding BPT bonds were downgraded by Fitch Ratings from 'A-' to 'BB'.

"A 'BB' rating puts us at non-investment grade; that's just below an investment grade credit," Rojas clarified. "What that essentially means is that when we do go out, if we were to look at refinancing the BPT bonds, then we actually might be looking at a higher interest rate than we had before. The current bond holders are still secured, I think the investor confidence is still pretty much there."

As for what's behind the downgrade, it actually had nothing to do with a change in Guam's credit strength or any factor within GovGuam's control. Rojas says the problem has to do with Puerto Rico's financial problems specifically a new law that allows the unincorporated territory of the US to restructure its debt and effectively avail itself of bankruptcy protection, a power it previously lacked. The law is called the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act.

Rojas continued, "What has happened is Puerto Rico had some trouble paying down its debt so they've missed some bond payment and went to the United States to be able to say, we need some assistance, we can't claim bankruptcy, what can you do to help us?" Following the passage of PROMESA this year, Fitch decided to change its methodology of how it calculates ratings including re-evaluating Guam's BPT rating. Rojas says Guam was included simply because we're a territory.

The administration has since requested the ratings be withdrawn.

"There is going to be some investor outreach face-to-face with some of our larger bond holders for BPT and there's going to be some contact to reassure them that this downgrade has nothing to do with the BPT credit itself, but just Fitch's methodology with PROMESA," he said.

On the bright side, in the wake of PROMESA, Standard & Poors, another rating agency to rate the BPT credit, affirmed it won't be changing its rating and affirmed its 'A' rating. Rojas says the investor outreach will begin in January, adding, "The investors know the situation and they know how strong we are in our future of revenues and credit is concerns."