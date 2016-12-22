Most charges against Paul Santos remain - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Most charges against Paul Santos remain

Posted: Updated:

Most of the charges against former police officer and accused rapist Paul Santos remain. On Friday, Judge Vern Perez acted on defense's motion for partial acquittal. Among the counts that won't be decided on by the jury are two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

"The court for both of these based on what's been put forth in trial, believes that a jury may not be able to rightfully make a determination for these two counts and those will not be sent to the jury," said the judge. "I will have them removed."

Prosecutor Matthew Heibel raised concerns over the dismissal of the counts and their affects on lesser included offenses. The judge stated he will issue a decision via email over the weekend.

Over two years ago, Santos had sex with a woman who was advertising escort services on Craigslist. He never paid for the sex, but allegedly used his authority as a police officer to put her behind bars if she didn't cooperate with him.

Trial will resume on Tuesday with defense anticipated to begin its case in chief.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>

  • Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    More >>

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    More >>

  • Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly