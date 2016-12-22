Most charges against Paul Santos remain

Most of the charges against former police officer and accused rapist Paul Santos remain. On Friday, Judge Vern Perez acted on defense's motion for partial acquittal. Among the counts that won't be decided on by the jury are two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

"The court for both of these based on what's been put forth in trial, believes that a jury may not be able to rightfully make a determination for these two counts and those will not be sent to the jury," said the judge. "I will have them removed."

Prosecutor Matthew Heibel raised concerns over the dismissal of the counts and their affects on lesser included offenses. The judge stated he will issue a decision via email over the weekend.

Over two years ago, Santos had sex with a woman who was advertising escort services on Craigslist. He never paid for the sex, but allegedly used his authority as a police officer to put her behind bars if she didn't cooperate with him.

Trial will resume on Tuesday with defense anticipated to begin its case in chief.