Drunk man knocks down family's Christmas tree

Drunk man knocks down family's Christmas tree

He reportedly was acting like a Scrooge. 34-year-old Gerard Daniel Perez is behind bars accused of attempted arson and terrorizing. According to court documents, he arrived to a Tamuning home drunk.

He then allegedly knocked down the Christmas tree and doors before pouring gasoline in the dining room and made threats to kill individuals of the home.

He was booked and confined.

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
  • Retired Customs dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

  • Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

