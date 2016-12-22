Man, 52, wakes up on top of young girl - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, 52, wakes up on top of young girl

Posted:

He reportedly told police he made a mistake and he was lonely because his wife is off-island. 52-year-old Carlos Pineda Calica, Jr. is behind bars, accused of forcing himself on a young girl known to him.

When interviewed by police, he recalled kissing her but then blacking out and waking up on top of her.

He was booked and confined.

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th.
    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

