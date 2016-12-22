Animated film tells stories about Guam

Earlier this year, Guamanians around the world rejoiced at the news of the first animated short film telling a story about Guam history. And after a brief limited release, and just in time for your family to enjoy at Christmas, the film Maisa: the Chamoru Girl Who Saves Guahan has made its worldwide public premiere online.

This project tells the tale of two popular local stories: The Chamorro Creation Story, as well as and The Maidens Who Saved Guam.

The film features a combination of computer animation and live action, so stream it now for free on Vimeo.