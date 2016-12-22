Governor wishes Guam merry Christmas

In his latest message to the people of Guam, Governor Eddie Calvo is wishing all a wonderful Christmas and praying all families are blessed with an abundance of love that with it comes peace and joy.

"Life changes; that is a certainty. Kids grow up, and we welcome new people into our lives, and sadly say goodbye to others. But love is constant. In times of joy and celebration, in times of struggle and hardship, love is there. We see it on Guam - when people reach into their pockets to help a family who has lost a home, or come out to support those fighting cancer, or stop to help a kid lost in the crowd.

"We see it when we come together after a storm to help our neighbors down the street or across the Pacific," he said.