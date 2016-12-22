Business Privilege Tax bonds downgraded

Guam’s Outstanding Business Privilege Tax Bonds have been downgraded by Fitch Ratings from A- to BB.

A release from Adelup notes the rating had nothing to do with a change in Guam’s credit strength or any factor within Guam’s control bur rather was prompted entirely by Puerto Rico’s financial problems. Specifically, the cause behind the downgrade was due to the federal Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act better known as PROMESA. This allows Puerto Rico to restructure its debt and effectively avail itself of bankruptcy protection, a power it previously lacked.

Following the passage of the law this year, Fitch announced its intent to reevaluate the BPT rating its designated for Guam.

Governor Eddie Calvo and his fiscal team along with GEDA met with Fitch on two separate occasions. According to the release, Fitch stated that despite Guam’s strong economy, growing revenues, and strong economic outlook, they are concerned with the Government’s inability to sustain a structural balance and high liability burden. Based on their unchanging position, the administration requested the ratings be withdrawn. Adelup notes the rating change does not impact the cost of Guam’s outstanding debt, since all of that debt was prudently issued at very low fixed rates.