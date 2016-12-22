Prayer leads to Christmas miracle for sick baby

One newborn baby received a Christmas miracle - all because his mother believed in the power of prayer. Sister Mary Angela Perez couldn't help but notice the young woman pushing a stroller at the recent Santa Marian Kamalen procession.

She recalled asking how old the baby was, saying, "And she said two weeks. Three days. I was thinking right away, wow this is a long procession and it was a very hot day."

But nothing could stop Sharon Tanh from going to pray that day. She told KUAM News, "I came down here to pray because he has a heart condition."

Her baby boy - Elias Jude - was expected to be born on Christmas day, but arrived into the world over a month early. His condition? Ventricular Septal Defect, a hole in the wall separating the two lower chambers of the heart. Already, doctors have determined he'll need open heart surgery. Tanh said, "It's like a 'wooshing' kind of noise. I heard it the other night. When I lay my ears close to his chest I can hear a little wooshing noise. And I see what the doctors are talking about."

The women talked and Sister Angela casted Elias to play Baby Jesus for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam's Christmas Program the next day. Entitled "Heaven's Child," the performance narrated the story of Baby Jesus. The program didn't charge admission, but Sister Angela shared Baby Elias' story to audience members in hopes the family could receive blessings. "There was great outpouring and generosity in the spirit of Christmas for Elias Jude," the nun explained.

A total of $1,400 was collected that night and will go towards medical expenses which Tanh says aren't covered by her insurance. "Words can't express how we feel," she said gratefully. "But we appreciate all the love and support (tears) coming from everybody. And it was really a blessing and a sign to go down there. But if it wasn't for you, we wouldn't have come this far."

If you would like make a donation to Baby Elias and family, you can call AOLG at 477-8203.