DOE investing heavily into campus security systems

They're our eyes in the sky, and come February of next year, thirty five Guam Department of Education schools will be outfitted with security equipment that aims to deter vandals and keep campuses safe. Thousands of dollars down the drain and instructional time interrupted - those are some of the consequences of recurring break-ins, vandalism and theft at Guam schools.

"I think we're still having some experiences of different break-ins kind of things, vandalism at the schools, but it does look as if there is somewhat of a reduction as far as what we've seen in previous years," said Department of Education deputy superintendent Chris Anderson. He said hopeful that the outfitting of security equipment at some of DOE's most vulnerable campuses will deter crime in the future, as well as help catch criminals when they strike. "The bigger issue is just the deterrence, our communities knowing our schools are secured that it will function as a good deterrent and people will not want to come to the schools for fear of being caught," he said.

However, the security systems aren't foolproof, with Anderson saying, "[We're] still dependent upon the community to help police or be aware of things they see or hear."

So far roughly 88% of selected Guam schools have been outfitted with the equipment by vendor G4S Security. "Of that 88%, there are two schools that are in progress right now but should be finished very soon, then that leaves us with roughly four schools to finish the entire 35 schools."

With the completion date scheduled for February 3 of next year, Anderson said the implementation will likely finish ahead of schedule.