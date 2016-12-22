Another lawsuit filed against Archdiocese of Agana for sexual ab - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another lawsuit filed against Archdiocese of Agana for sexual abuse

Posted: Updated:

Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. Ramon Afaisen De Plata marks the 14th individual to sue the church for child sex abuse.

Back in September, De Plata interviewed with KUAM News stating he had witnessed sexual assault in the church. In a filing made at the Superior Court of Guam today, De Plata is suing the church for child sex abuse. He marks the 14th plaintiff against the archdiocese.

According to court documents, De Plata is 62-years-old and like other plaintiffs, served as an altar boy at his respective church - for De Plata that was Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. The year was 1964 and his alleged abuser was Father Antonio C. Cruz, now deceased.

Similar to his interview with KUAM Nes earlier this year, De Plata reports witnessing Cruz sexually molesting and abusing another altar boy. Also involved in the sex act was then-seminarian Archbishop Anthony Apuron. The incident, court papers state, was traumatizing.

Other plaintiffs who have filed suit against the church are Robert Aguon Perez, Norman Aguon, Leo Tudela, Bruce Diaz, Vicente Perez, Vicente San Nicolas, Anthony Vegafria, Walter Denton, Roland Sondia, Roy Quintanilla, the Estate of Joseph "Sonny" Quinata, Paul Joseph Borja, and James Bascon.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>

  • Search continued today for teenage DYA escapee

    Search continued today for teenage DYA escapee

    Search continued today for teenage DYA escapee

    Search efforts continued today for one of the teen's who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Monday afternoon. The pair first escaped from the facility around 4 pm yesterday. It was around 7 pm last night officials confirmed one of the DYA clients had been located. Guam Police are assisting with the search for the second teen, as well. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 477-4357. More >>
    Search efforts continued today for one of the teen's who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Monday afternoon. The pair first escaped from the facility around 4 pm yesterday. It was around 7 pm last night officials confirmed one of the DYA clients had been located. Guam Police are assisting with the search for the second teen, as well. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 477-4357. More >>

  • Visitor arrivals up in May nearly 4%

    Visitor arrivals up in May nearly 4%

    Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase. 

    More >>

    Last month saw the second-highest arrivals count ever for the month of May. Guam welcomed nearly 119,000 visitors, a 3.9% year-on-year increase. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly