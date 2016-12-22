Another lawsuit filed against Archdiocese of Agana for sexual abuse

Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. Ramon Afaisen De Plata marks the 14th individual to sue the church for child sex abuse.

Back in September, De Plata interviewed with KUAM News stating he had witnessed sexual assault in the church. In a filing made at the Superior Court of Guam today, De Plata is suing the church for child sex abuse. He marks the 14th plaintiff against the archdiocese.

According to court documents, De Plata is 62-years-old and like other plaintiffs, served as an altar boy at his respective church - for De Plata that was Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. The year was 1964 and his alleged abuser was Father Antonio C. Cruz, now deceased.

Similar to his interview with KUAM Nes earlier this year, De Plata reports witnessing Cruz sexually molesting and abusing another altar boy. Also involved in the sex act was then-seminarian Archbishop Anthony Apuron. The incident, court papers state, was traumatizing.

Other plaintiffs who have filed suit against the church are Robert Aguon Perez, Norman Aguon, Leo Tudela, Bruce Diaz, Vicente Perez, Vicente San Nicolas, Anthony Vegafria, Walter Denton, Roland Sondia, Roy Quintanilla, the Estate of Joseph "Sonny" Quinata, Paul Joseph Borja, and James Bascon.