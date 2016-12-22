Defense moves to acquit Paul Santos of rape charges

Day 5 of trial against former police officer and accused rapist Paul Santos ended with a cliffhanger. Moments after the government rested its case, defense made a motion for acquittal.

Defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made the motion - that the government simply didn't present enough evidence to convict his client. They say the devil is in the details, but according to the victim's testimony earlier this week, she couldn't recall some of the specifics of her alleged rape, including if Santos had touched her breasts and buttocks.

Also in support of his motion for acquittal, Cunliffe says Santos wasn't abetting prostitution. After all, his client never paid for the sex. "The government on the abetting prostitution says the woman is a prostitute, therefore having sex with her is procuring a prostitute," he asserted. "That that means a prostitute could never have sex and the person that was having sex with her is always abetting prostitution."

Prosecutor Matthew Heibel argued it wasn't a typical transaction, as Santos allegedly threatened to put the victim behind bars for prostitution if she didn't cooperate with him. "The victim held herself out to be a prostitute. There is emailed communication on Craigslist where she is saying 'How much for this service?' She was certainly acting as a prostitute when she was meeting the person she thought was Frank Smith that early hour on September 1," Heibel argued.

Parties will return to court on Friday morning, at which time Judge Vern Perez will issue a decision on the motion for acquittal. Jurors are scheduled to return on Tuesday morning where defense is anticipated to present their case in chief.

When KUAM News asked Attorney Cunliffe if his client would be taking the stand, he stated, "I don't know."