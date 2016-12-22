United pilots bring sick kids holiday toys - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

United pilots bring sick kids holiday toys

They're bringing holiday cheer to new heights, as today pilots with United Airlines delivered boxes of toys to children at the Guam Memorial Hospital's pediatric ward. Captain Chuck Heberle has participated in the program for the past eleven years, and said, "Pilots for Kids is a nationwide program where we pilots get together, collect toys and donations, and we give them to the needy children during Christmas."

He added, "It's important to us because it's a way to give back. We all love Guam very much - it's a chance for us together for a worthy cause, get into the Christmas spirit and we enjoy that!"

Captain Heberle said the toys are contributed not only from pilots, but also from the community. The Pilots for Kids program has been ongoing for roughly two decades.

